Pakistan: Islamabad Court rejects three interim bail pleas of Imran Khan's wife

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 13 : Islamabad Court on Monday rejected three interim bail applications filed by former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Islamabad Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Mujoka rejected three interim bail applications filed by Bushra Bibi. During the court hearing, Prosecutor Iqbal Kakhar and Advocate Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry appeared in court while Bushra Bibi's counsel presented a plea for exemption during the proceedings.

Prosecutor Iqbal Kakhar said that the bail bonds have been submitted. The judge said, "You have yet to submit the bail bonds." During the court hearing, Advocate Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry said that Bushra Bibi has to be present at the Adiala Jail for the decision in the £190 million reference today.

On the lack of compliance with court orders, the judge stated, "You are not implementing the court's directives." Subsequently, the court dismissed all three interim bail pleas registered by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's wife.

Earlier on December 21, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi granted interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 32 cases till January 13, her lawyer said. As per details, Bushra Bibi appeared before the ATC along with her lawyer and requested for bail in 32 cases, including 23 relating to May 9 violence.

The interim bail of Bushra Bibi was approved in 32 cases lodged in Rawalpindi, Attock and Chakwal. She appeared for the court hearing and provided the necessary surety bonds to obtain interim bail. Imran Khan's wife left the court premises after the bail was granted, and her next court appearance is set for mid-January.

In December, Peshawar High Court extended the protective bail of Bushra Bibi until January 16. The court also exempted Imran Khan's wife from appearing in court, The Express Tribune reported.

The two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court, consisting of Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Waqar Ahmad heard the case. Bushra Bibi's lawyer Alam Khan Adeenzai, Additional Attorney General Sanaullah, NAB Special Deputy Prosecutor General Mohammad Ali, and Additional Advocate General Inamullah appeared during the court hearing.

During the hearing, Adeenzai said that Bushra Bibi could not appear in court as she had a hearing for the Toshakhana case in Islamabad, The Express Tribune reported. The lawyer said that they had filed a request for exemption from appearing in court.

