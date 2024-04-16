Pakistan: Islamabad HC disposes of Bushra Bibi's plea seeking transfer from Bani Gala sub-jail to Adiala Jail

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 16 : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition filed by Pakistan's former first lady, Bushra Bibi, seeking her transfer from Bani Gala sub-jail to Adiala Jail, Dawn reported.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb disposed of the plea after Bushra Bibi's lawyers failed to appear before the court.

The wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan's wife was taken into custody on January 31 after an Islamabad accountability court sentenced her and the former PM to 14 years in jail in the Toshakhana case, Dawn reported.

While the high court suspended their sentences in the Toshakhana case on April 1, Bushra Bibi remains in custody in the Iddat case.

Imran Khan also continues to be lodged behind in connection with other cases.

Following the Toshakhana verdict, Bushra Bibi arrived at Adiala Jail, where the National Accountability Bureau's team was already present, to surrender herself before the authorities.

Subsequently, she was taken into custody by the anti-graft watchdog.

However, she was moved to her Banigala home after it was declared a sub-jail in a late-night notification, according to Dawn.

Later, almost a week after her arrest, Bushra Bibi challenged the residence's status as a sub-jail, urging the Islamabad High Court to let her complete her 14-year sentence in Adiala Jail.

At the next hearing, the Adiala Jail administration opposed moving her back to the prison, claiming that overcrowding posed security threats for her.

Earlier, on Monday, Bushra Bibi filed a fresh plea in the high court, seeking a check-up and medical tests at Shaukat Khanum Hospital, founded by her husband, or any other private hospital of her choice to determine if she was poisoned through contaminated food, Dawn reported.

In her petition, Bushra said she was suffering from heartburn, as well as aches in the throat and mouth, claiming it was the result of being fed contaminated meals.

Apart from claiming that she was being slow-poisoned through contaminated meals, she was also being subjected to psychological torture at her Banigala residence, according to Dawn.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor