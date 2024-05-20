Pakistan: Islamabad HC's judge remarks 'undermining' parliament's sanctity, says minister

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 20 : Pakistan's Federal Law Minister, Azama Nazeer Tarar, has said that he has asked the judiciary not to 'spread' sensation through remarks and pass appropriate orders, ARY News reported on Monday.

The law minister made the remarks at a press conference that legal issues had to be settled by courts, in reaction to comments made by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the poet Ahmed Farhad's missing case.

"The court does not mandate the remarks made by a judge today," he said.

Azam Nazeer Tarar stated that the problem of missing people has existed for some time and that the poet's situation is one of seriousness, requiring careful handling, ARY News reported.

"It would be much better if the courts make decisions without resorting to sensationalism," he said.

The law minister claimed that calling a cabinet meeting in a courtroom amounted to "ridiculing" the legislature.

Azam Nazeer Tarar stated that the Prime Minister and his cabinet members are given special protection under Article 248 of the Constitution.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the comments amounted to an attempt to subvert the constitutional functions of the government and the parliament and that pressuring the judiciary would be the result of such acts, reported ARY News.

According to Azam Nazeer Tarar, cases should be handled in accordance with the law and the constitution before decisions are made using the same guidelines.

It is important to note that Judge Mohsin Akhtar Kayani voiced his dissatisfaction with the poet's lack of recuperation during the hearing earlier in the day.

He said he would also summon Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the cabinet members in the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor