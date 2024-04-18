Pakistan: Islamabad High Court restores Bushra Bibi's plea for Adiala Jail transfer

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 18 : The Islamabad High Court restored a petition filed by Pakistan former First lady Bushra Bibi on Thursday, seeking her transfer from her residence in Bani Gala to Adiala Jail, reported ARY News.

IHC Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb heard Bushra Bibi's plea while Usman Gill, the former first lady's counsel, appeared in the court.

During proceedings, the state counsel did not oppose restoration of the appeal.

The wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan was taken into custody on January 31 after an Islamabad accountability court sentenced her and the former PM to 14 years in jail in the Toshakhana case.

Further, the high court issued instructions for fixing the appeal on April 22 and adjourned the hearing, ARY News reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, the court disposed of the petition by Bushra Bibi, seeking transfer from Bani Gala to Adiala Jail over non-compliance.

IHC Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb resumed the hearing on Bushra Bibi's plea.

Moreover, the IHC judge expressed dissatisfaction over the absence of Bushra Bibi's lawyers.

The court criticized both sides for what was perceived as political maneuvering, reported ARY News.

However, despite pleas for relief, the court remained resolute indicating a desire for adherence to legal proceedings.

Earlier, Bushra Bibi's legal team led by Advocate Shoaib Shaheen also pushed for a private medical examination to address her health issues.

Notably, the incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan alleged that his wife was poisoned at the Bani Gala sub-jail. On Monday, Bushra Bibi filed a fresh plea in the high court, seeking a check-up and medical tests at Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

In her petition, Bushra said she was suffering from heartburn, as well as aches in the throat and mouth, claiming it was the result of being fed contaminated meals.

Apart from claiming that she was being slow-poisoned through contaminated meals, she was also being subjected to psychological torture at her Banigala residence, according to Dawn.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor