Pakistan: Islamabad High Court to decide on Imran Khan's sentence annulment today 

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 28 : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) in Pakistan said that it will decide on former Prime Minister Imran Khan's plea today as he challenged the three-year prison term handed to him in the Toshakhana case, reported The Express Tribune.

The divisional bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq resumed the hearing on Monday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan is currently in Attock Jail serving three years in prison in the Toshakhana case i.e. for illegally selling state gifts and he has been disqualified from politics for a period of five years, local media reported.

The decision of the Islamabad High Court was challenged by the PTI Chairman on August 3.

Imran Khan's lawyer, Latif Khosa and the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) counsel Amjad Pervez appeared before the court, according to The Express Tribune.

During the beginning of the hearing, PTI chief appealed to the bench, compromising Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri to release an order on his plea seeking access to legal counsel for him in jail.

Follwoing this, Chief Justice Farooq said that the bench hoped to issue the verdict on annulment of his sentence today and encouraged the ECP lawyer to ask whether he should proceed with arguments given this observation, The Express Tribune reported.

"I said that the plea seeking annulment of sentence will be decided on today," repeated CJ Farooq.

Advocate Pervez further said that it is necessary to first issue a notice to the public prosecutor.

Earlier, the Apex Court of Pakistan has scheduled the hearing date of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman in the Toshakhana case on August 23, following the appeals made by the former prime minister Imran Khan against his conviction, The Express Tribune reported.

The PTI Chairman was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after being convicted in the Toshakhana case. The court also imposed a fine of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 100,000 on Imran Khan, Geo News reported.

Khan, who has expressed his disappointment over being in jail and said that he doesn't want to stay there, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. While speaking to his lawyers in the Attock jail, Imran Khan said, "Take me out of here; I don't want to remain in jail," according to the officials. The PTI Chairman Imran Khan also stated that he remains holed up inside his prison cell in "distressing" conditions, as per the sources.

