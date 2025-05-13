Pakistan: Islamabad police nominates senior leaders of Imran Khan's party in October 4 protest case

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 13 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) top leadership has been nominated by the prosecution of Islamabad police in a case related to October 4, 2024 protest. As Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi resumed the proceedings in the case, the prosecution submitted a challan in another case lodged at Koral Police Station on October 4, and mentioned the names of senior PTI leaders, including Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Ali Amin Gandapur, Barrister Saif, and Omar Ayub as accused, Dawn reported.

During the hearing, 29 PTI workers appeared before the court while four others registered applications requesting exemption from attendance. The court adjourned the hearing till July 17, when the accused are expected to be formally indicted.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra indicted accused Raja Majid in a separate case related to Faizabad protests after former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's disqualification after his conviction for concealing Toshakhana gifts from his declared assets. During the hearing, Majid denied the charges made against him.

Co-accused Amir Mahmood Kayani appeared in court, while Faisal Javed Khan and Wasiq Qayyum submitted applications seeking exemption from appearing in court. The court has already indicted several of the co-accused in earlier proceedings.

The case lodged at I-9 police station also mentioned PTI leaders Faisal Javed Khan, Wasiq Qayyum, and Amir Kayani. The court summoned the witnesses of prosecution and adjourned the hearing till May 19, Dawn reported.

In a related matter, hearings in other protest-related cases lodged at Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Golra Police Stations have been delayed due to the unavailability of Khan. Judge Shipra stated that Imran Khan holds the same legal status in these cases like others and emphasised that proceedings could not continue until he appears before court. The proceedings in those cases have been adjourned till May 16.

Earlier in April, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) marked its 29th foundation day and demanded the release of party leaders and workers, including party founder Imran Khan, The News International reported. The party pledged to continue the struggle for the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law.

The PTI leaders unanimously passed a resolution at a function held at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House to mark the party's foundation day. PTI leaders, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, were present at the function. The resolution condemned the "illegal" imprisonment of Imran Khan and called for the release of all political prisoners, including PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The resolution passed by PTI stated, "The nation responded to the call of its leader Imran Khan and won the PTI with a huge majority in the February 8, 2024 elections. Unfortunately, the party's mandate was stolen. This is a robbery on the rights of the people and an attack on the Constitution. We strongly demand the return of our legitimate mandate."

In the resolution, Imran Khan-founded party condemned the ongoing oppression and fascism in Pakistan, The News International reported. It demanded the restoration of personal, political, and journalistic freedoms and basic human rights that have been suspended in Pakistan.

