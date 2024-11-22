Pakistan issues 87 visas to Indian pilgrims to attend religious festival in Sindh

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 22 : Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 87 visas to Indian pilgrims for participatting in the 316th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Shiv Avtari Stguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi, Sindh.

The celebrations will take place from November 24 to December 4.

In a post on X, the Pakistan's High Commission to India said, "Pakistan High Commission in India has issued 87 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to Pakistan to participate in the 316th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Shiv Avtari Stguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi, Sindh from 24 November to 04 December 2024."

"On the occasion, Charge d' Affairs, Saad Ahmad Warraich, wished the pilgrims a rewarding and fulfilling journey. Pakistan remains committed to preserving sacred religious places as well as providing necessary facilitation to the visiting pilgrims," the statement added.

The issuance of visas is covered under the framework of Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, an official statement said.

Earlier, Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued more than 3,000 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend the birthday celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev from November 14-23.

Sharing a post on X, the Pakistan High Commission in India, said, "The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued over 3000 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the Birthday Celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji to be held in Pakistan from 14-23 November 2024."

In another post, Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires, Saad Ahmad Warraich also wished pilgrims a fulfilling yatra. "Expressing his views on the occasion, Charge d'Affaires, Mr. Saad Ahmad Warraich, extended his heartfelt felicitations and wished the pilgrims a fulfilling yatra."

The Indian pilgrims will be visiting Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, including Gurdwara 'Janam Asthan' in Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib, the final resting place of Guru Nanak in Pakistan.

