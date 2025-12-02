Pakistan: Jail authorities allow Imran Khan's sister to meet him

Islamabad, Dec 2 Adiala jail authorities on Tuesday allowed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister, Uzma Khanum, after repeatedly denying his family members and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders from meeting the party founder in prison, local media reported.

Uzma Khanum went inside prison to meet Imran Khan while scores of PTI supporters gathered outside the prison, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported. The decision of jail authorities comes amid PTI protests outside the Islamabad High Court and the Adiala jail today against restrictions on Imran Khan's visitation rights. The PTI has said that party members and Khan's family were not being allowed to meet him since past several weeks.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi said that no one was being allowed to meet Imran Khan or his wife Bushra Bibi since October 27. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Core was enforced in Islamabad and Rawalpindi ahead of PTI's protests.

With the PTI chief remaining unreachable to party leaders and even his family members, the party had announced protests outside the Islamabad High Court and Rawalpindi's Adiala jail on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed grave concerns over reports regarding restrictive detention conditions and alleged limitations on family visits for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Allegations indicating that he has been unable to meet close relatives, associates or legal counsel warrant urgent clarification, as regular and unhindered access to immediate family and counsel is a fundamental safeguard against isolation and misuse of detention powers,” the HRCP posted on X.

The rights body called on the Government of Pakistan and the Provincial Punjab Home Department to ensure that all practices comply with constitutional due-process protections and international standards for humane treatment.

Last week, the authorities at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail said that the PTI founder has not been transferred from prison and remains "in good health."

In a statement on November 26, officials from the Rawalpindi prison said, "There is no truth to reports about his transfer from Adiala jail. He is fully healthy and receiving complete medical attention," another leading Pakistani daily, The News International, reported.

The officials called the rumours about his health "baseless" and insisted that Imran Khan's well-being was being ensured.

Khan, who has remained in prison since August 2023, faces multiple cases, including corruption and terrorism, since his ouster from power through a no-trust motion in 2022.

