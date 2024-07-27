Pakistan: Jamaat-e-Islami threatens to intensify protest over increased electricity bills, taxes

Rawalpindi [Pakistan] July 27 : Pakistan's right-wing party Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman issued a stern warning to the government on Saturday, threatening to expand their ongoing sit-in protest in Rawalpindi to other areas of the country if demands regarding increased electricity bills and taxes are not met, as reported by Dawn.

According to reports, the sit-in, which is currently taking place at Liaquat Bagh, could see further escalation if the government does not respond to the demands.

The news report quoted Rehman saying, "If the government is thinking that the sit-in would continue on Murree Road only, it is wishful thinking. If they do not reduce electricity bills in a genuine manner, do not address the matter of IPPs (independent power producers), and do not revoke the [tax] slab on the salaried class, then this sit-in would not remain limited to here; it would spread further to the entire country."

Rehman criticized the government's handling of the economic situation, noting that even industrialists are struggling to pay their electricity bills. "I met traders and industrialists here in the past week and they lamented, 'we are at our limits and cannot run our factories anymore,'" Rehman said, as reported by Dawn. He highlighted the broader economic impact, pointing out that the closure of a single factory results in thousands of people losing their jobs.

The government had earlier convinced the JI to relocate its protest from D-Chowk in the Red Zone to Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi, following negotiations with the JI leadership. Despite the move, Rehman reiterated his party's demands, emphasizing the need for genuine reductions in electricity bills, proper negotiations with power producers, and the removal of recent tax burdens on the salaried class. He also called for the release of all arrested workers and an official clarification on the formation of a committee to hold talks with the party.

The current spike in electricity bills in Pakistan is a direct consequence of the nation's agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

As part of a contentious and drawn-out negotiation, the IMF demanded that Pakistan boost its tax revenues and increase power tariffs to secure the financial deal. This move has further burdened the already struggling population, igniting widespread dissatisfaction and protests.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor