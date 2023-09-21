Pakistan: Jamaat-e-Islami to begin three-day sit-in in Lahore against rising inflation today

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 21 : The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Wednesday announced the schedule of a sit-in in Lahore against the rising inflation, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. The JI will begin its three-day sit-in in Lahore on Thursday, with the party workers gathering outside the governor's house from Al-Hamra hall.

JI chief Siraj Ulhaq, senior leaders including Liaquat Baloch, Ameerul Azeem and other provincial leaders will address the sit-in. Earlier, JI held a sit-in against the inflated electricity bills and rising inflation. According to the details, the sit-in was part of the JI protests against the exorbitant electricity bills, according to ARY News report.

The committee meeting of the JI was chaired by the party's secretary general Ameerul Azeem. During the meeting, the leaders finalised the schedule for ongoing protests against inflation, according to the ARY News report. The rise in the price of petrol and high-speed diesel after the previous massive hike on September 1, when the Pakistan interim government increased fuel prices by up to PKR 18 per litre.

The decision of JI comes after the Pakistan caretaker government announced an increase in petrol and diesel prices. Pakistan's caretaker government increased the petrol price by PKR 26.2 per litre and the new price will reach PKR 331.38 per litre. Furthermore, diesel price has been increased by PKR 17.34 and the new price would be PKR 329.18 per litre.

Earlier, political parties criticised the Pakistan caretaker government for the massive increase in petrol prices, which they claim will further put a strain on the people, who are already battling with inflation and eroding purchasing power, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) criticised the caretaker government for its decision and said the price hike appeared to be "a conspiracy to inflame civil war in the country” as people have already lost their purchasing power due to inflation.

PTI spokesperson in the statement rejected the rise in petrol and diesel prices and termed it "a cruel blow to the poverty-stricken masses who are already reeling under soaring prices of all essential commodities." PTI spokesperson called on the Pakistan caretaker government to "shun the callous approach of punishing the inflation-ridden masses for their own follies and flawed economic policies," according to Dawn.

In the statement, the PTI spokesperson said, "The caretaker government is an extension and continuation of the PDM government in all respects. PTI was expecting that [caretaker Prime Minister] Anwaarul Haq Kakar would choose a better path to ease public woes."

PTI said that the latest increase in petrol and diesel prices would further intensify the destructive wave of inflation. The party called for immediate withdrawal of the price hike.

Meanwhile, Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party’s Secretary Firdous Ashiq Awan condemned the price hike and called it unacceptable. Awan said that the Pakistan caretaker government instead of burdening the masses should try to provide relief to them. She said that her party’s manifesto for the next general elections would provide solutions to problems faced by people.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor