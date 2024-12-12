Pakistan: JIT issues notices to several workers of Imran Khan's party for involvement in malicious social media campaign

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 12 : A joint investigation team (JIT) led by the Islamabad police chief has issued notices to several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers for their alleged involvement in a malicious social media campaign to create unrest in the country, The Express Tribune reported.

The JIT has summond PTI workers, including Azhar Mashwani, Komal Afridi, Arusa Nadeem Shah, Muhammad Arshad and M Ali Malik to appear for questioning on December 13. These people have been accused of using social media sites to spread disinformation and create chaos with Pakistan.

According to the JIT, the probe is focused on finding the underlying motives of these individuals and their associates in launching such campaigns. A JIT spokesperson said, "The investigation aims to identify the individuals behind this disinformation campaign and understand their objectives."

Pakistan's federal government has formed a special team under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 to reduce social media-related crimes. The team operates under the supervision of the Islamabad IG Police, according to PECA Section 30.

The JIT has collected evidence suggesting that the accused were involved in spreading propaganda on social media platforms, contributing to national instability. Further, investigation is being conducted to identify additional steps and take appropriate legal action in accordance with Pakistan's laws.

Earlier this year, the Pakistan government established a JIT to investigate those causing "chaos and disorder" in the country through "malicious social media campaigns," The Express Tribune reported.

The team included the Director of the FIA's Counter-Terrorism Wing (CTW), the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Investigation Islamabad, the Director of Cyber Crime at the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Islamabad's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The JIT have been asked to investigate the motives behind malicious campaigns against the state and identifying the culprits and their facilitators who try to incite chaos in Pakistan using social media, The Express Tribune reported.

The JIT will not only identify these individuals but also initiate legal action against them, according to legal framework. The development came days after Pakistan's interior ministry announced that JIT was being formed to probe the suspicion of PTI's alleged involvement in "anti-state propaganda", the notification does not include the party.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor