Pakistan: Journalist in Sindh stages his own kidnapping for ransom

Sindh [Pakistan], January 19 : A journalist from Khairpur in Pakistan's Sindh, has been accused of faking his own kidnapping to create a false case against his cousins over a land dispute, police revealed on Sunday, as reported by Dawn.

Fayyaz Solangi, a journalist based in the area, had earlier posted a distressing video on his Facebook account claiming that he had been abducted by dacoits demanding a ransom of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 10 million. The video, which also showed Solangi chained and tortured by a masked man, led to protests among journalists in several towns of upper Sindh.

The video sparked public concern, prompting fellow journalists and police to search for Solangi after he was reported missing on January 12. His motorcycle was found abandoned along a link road at around 7:00 pm.

The following day, Solangi's uncle reportedly received a ransom call from the supposed kidnappers, demanding the large sum for his release. This led to immediate action from the Sindh government, with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah instructing the police to recover Solangi and report back, reported Dawn.

Following an operation in Kashmore, the police recovered Solangi and discovered that he had staged his kidnapping. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur, Tawheed Memon, confirmed that Solangi had fabricated the entire ordeal as part of a plan to frame his cousins over an ongoing land dispute. Memon further revealed that Solangi's uncle, Mazhar Solangi, was arrested for his involvement in orchestrating the false kidnapping.

In response to the incident, Solangi's employer, KTN News Group, announced his dismissal for faking the kidnapping. The organisation stated that it no longer had any professional ties with Solangi, condemning the act as a violation of journalistic integrity, as per reports by Dawn.

The case has now drawn attention to the ethics of reporting and the impact of such staged incidents on the media community.

