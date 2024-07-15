Pakistan: Journalist shot dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 15 : In a targic incident, a local journalist was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Nowshera city, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Sunday, reported ARY News.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police confirmed the killing of a journalist and identified him as Hasan Zaib. He worked for a local newspaper.

Unidentified bike-borne assailants opened fire at him in a crowded market area of Akbarpura village, Nowshera.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, has demanded a comprehensive report from senior police officials in connection with the incident. CM Gandapur said that those involved in the murder would not evade justice and assured that the culprits would be apprehended soon, as reported by ARY News.

Such incidents involving the killing of journalists is not very uncommon in Pakistan.

In a similar incident that took place back in May this year, a local journalist named Nasrullah Gadani was seriously injured in a gun attack and later succumbed to his wounds at a hospital in Karachi.

Gadani suffered serious gunshot wounds in an attack by unidentified assailants near Mirpur Mathelo, Ghotki district, as per ARY News.

Nasrullah Gadani was shot while travelling from his residence to the Mirpur Mathelo Press Club.

Armed men in a car opened fire on the journalist on Jarwar Road near Deen Shah, and then fled the scene.

According to local journalists, Gadani, who worked for a Sindhi daily and shared his news reports on social media, was renowned as a daring journalist for reporting on local feudal lords, political figures, waderas, and government officials.

