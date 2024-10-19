Pakistan: JSFM rejects IRAS amendments, calls for unity to protect Sindh's water rights

Sindh [Pakistan], October 19 : The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) has voiced its strong disapproval of proposed construction on the Indus River and criticised recent amendments to the Inter-Provincial Rivers Authority System (IRAS) Act put forth by the Pakistan People's Party.

In a statement led by Chairperson Sohail Abro and supported by leaders Zubair Sindhi, Amar Azadi, Farhan Sindhi, Hafeez Deshi, Mark Sindhu, and Hoshu Sindi, the JSFM declared a complete rejection of these amendments, Dawn reported.

They argue that the changes undermine the fair distribution of water resources and perpetuate what they describe as "Punjab imperialism."

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) plays a crucial role in regulating and distributing the waters of the Indus River system and its tributaries. The JSFM leaders have called for a united, non-partisan political effort against what they perceive as an ongoing assault on the river, urging party workers to participate in protests against these developments.

Their statement highlighted the vital importance of the Indus River for Sindh's agriculture, environment, and economy, reported Dawn.

They warned that any disruption to its natural flow poses a serious threat and accused federal authorities of infringing upon Sindh's rights through decisions that adversely affect the province's resources.

Sohail Abro and his colleagues cautioned that the amendments proposed by the Punjab establishment and the People's Party violate Sindh's rights. They encouraged the Sindhi nation and its leadership to come together to address this issue and intensify their political struggle for rights.

The JSFM reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the freedoms and rights of Sindh, vowing to oppose any actions that could jeopardise the province's resources, Dawn reported.

Earlier in September, lawmakers in the Sindh Assembly from various political parties rejected the proposed amendments to the IRSA Act, reaffirming their dedication to upholding the province's water rights as stipulated in the Water Accord of 1991.

The assembly unanimously passed a resolution against the proposed amendments to the IRSA Act of 1992, labelling them as inconsistent with the Constitution and the democratic principles of the federation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor