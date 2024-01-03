Pakistan: JUI candidate targeted in bomb blast in Bajaur

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 3 : Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) candidate Qari Khairullah has been targeted by a bomb blast in Tehsil Mamond of Pakistan's Bajaur district, ARY News reported.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

According to details, the bomb blast occurred near the vehicle of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) candidate Qari Khairullah in the Bajaur district.

The JUI candidate survived the blast and remained safe, however, his vehicle was badly damaged.

Earlier, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman's convoy came under a gun attack in DI Khan, as per ARY News.

As per sources, the JUI-F chief's convoy was attacked near DI Khan Yarik interchange. He, however, remained safe with no loss of life reported so far.

However, RPO Nasir Mehmood Dasti refuted reports of an attack on Maulana Fazl's convoy saying the Yarik interchange police checkpost was attacked in DI Khan.

He said that the assailants fled the spot of the incident after a strong response from the interchange police, as per ARY News.

Pakistan's interior ministry earlier warned Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl head Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Awami National Party provincial president Aimal Wali Khan of serious threats to their lives.

In a letter to the chief secretaries and inspector general of police of all provinces, the interior ministry stated that reports have been received from sources alarming serious threats to the life of both political leaders, as per ARY News.

