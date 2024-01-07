Pakistan: JUI-F announces candidates in Punjab ahead of general elections

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 7 : The Pakistan political outfit Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) which is in alliance with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) announced its candidate list for 53 national and 153 provincial constituencies of Punjab province, including three National Assembly seats in Lahore, suggesting that the plan of alliance with their former partners is yet to materialise, The Express Tribune reported on Sunday.

It reported citing a statement from JUI-F Punjab, the party has fielded candidates for around one-third NA seats and more than 40 percent provincial assembly seats, which includes six women candidates.

The JUI-F, a PML-N ally, is likely to enter into an election alliance in Sindh, an idea being pursued by the latter. Both parties have already entered into an alliance in Shangla, K-P.

A source indicated that prior to entering into an alliance, which meant extending its support for the PML-N in Sindh and K-P, the JUI-F wanted some space in Punjab as a quid pro quo.

The PML-N, which already has work cut for self-accommodating former PTI defectors who helped bring down the Imran government, according to the source, does not feel it has the capacity to accommodate even the aforementioned that they have been asked to assist, let alone accepting new requests.

Further, the JUI-F announced fielding candidates from Lahore, especially from the seat where PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif is expected to contest the election, NA-130, though nothing has been made public by the PML-N in this regard. The JUI-F has fielded Saleemullah Qadri from NA-130, NA-118 and PP-175 and Hafiz Ghazanfar Aziz from NA-128 for the upcoming elections.

Interestingly, Hamza Shehbaz is expected to contest from NA-118. Further, the party has fielded Maulana Safiullah from NA-92, Ziaur Rehman NA-56/PP16, Sajjad Wains NA-148, Muhammad Safdar Shehbaz NA-165/167/168/PP-254, and Maulana Yahya Abbassi NA-176/PP-273, The Express Tribune reported.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) agreed on a seat-to-seat adjustment formula after talks between Nawaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

According to details, the three-time prime minister and JUI-F chief convened a crucial meeting at the PML-N Secretariat in Lahore's Model Town. The meeting was attended by prominent leaders from both parties, ARY News reported.

The politicians engaged in extensive discussions regarding the country's political situation, their political strategies and strategizing a seat adjustment formula for the upcoming general elections 2024.

The two political parties also agreed on seat adjustments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan. The political forces agreed to field candidates for national and provincial seats after 'mutual consensus', they added.

Furthermore, PML-N and JUIF agreed on forming a coalition government after the general elections. They also agreed to adopt a common strategy on all issues, sources added, ARY News reported.

The two political parties also agreed to field joint candidates for the presidential slot.

