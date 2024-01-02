Pakistan: JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rehman says delay of "few days" in general elections not a big issue

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 2 : Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F), stated on Monday that the country's security conditions did not lend itself to a general election; therefore, a "few days" postponement would not be a major problem, according to ARY News.

The remarks were made a day after a blatant attack at Dera Ismail Khan's Yarik Interchange attacked the JUI-F's main convoy.

According to KP police, when the event happened, several of Maulana Fazlur Rehman's convoy's trucks were recharging in the Yarak area, but the lawmaker wasn't there.

The terrorist activities in Pakistan have increased since the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke their ceasefire with the government in November 2022, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, ARY News reported.

Fazl has emphasised that now is not the appropriate time to hold general elections and has called on the caretaker administration and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to maintain law and order.

The JUI-F chairman, speaking at a press conference here, stated that the incident on Sunday aroused concerns about the security situation in the nation and that he did not envisage elections taking place on February 8, according to ARY News.

"It won't be a big issue If elections are delayed for a few days," he said, noting that his party's leadership had also come under attack in Waziristan and Tank.

Fazl questioned how the JUI-F would manage the election campaign in the face of security threats, implying that if things don't get better, the election schedule would be postponed.

