Pakistan: JUI-F chief says no proposal to form grand alliance against government

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 5 : Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday said that no proposal to form a grand alliance against the government was currently being considered, Pakistan-based The News International reported.

Speaking to reporters in Thatta, Rehman said they had started a regular movement against the government created based on Form 47. He said that a million-man march will be held in Peshawar on May 9 after which announcements will be made for other cities as well. He stated that the march in Peshawar will be held in Karachi.

Expressing his views about PTI founder Imran Khan, JUI-F chief Fazl said Khan has two sides: one is that he is caught in cases against him about which the courts and his lawyers are aware and the other side is political.

He said that it would not be in good taste if he spoke against his opponent, who was in prison but still making remarks about him.

JUI-F chief said government delegations were holding talks with the PTI and his party will facilitate purposeful negotiations as the political environment must be improved for the development of the nation.

Asked about the performance of the government, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that if and where the government had started speaking about its performance.

Earlier this week, JUI-F chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman once again dismissed the outcomes of the general elections and called for new polls, citing "widespread rigging and irregularities," as reported by ARY News.

During a public gathering in Karachi, Maulana Fazlur Rehman asserted that the assemblies had been "sold," including the Sindh Assembly and the President House. He emphasized the necessity for immediate re-elections to uphold the integrity of the democratic process, according to ARY News report.

"The recent elections were fake, and its results are unacceptable," he said, calling for fresh elections to ensure the people's voices are heard and their mandate respected.

