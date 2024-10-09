Pakistan: JUI-F claims constitutional amendments postponed until after SCO meeting

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 9 : The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has firmly rejected speculation that its leader, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has agreed to back the ruling coalition's proposed constitutional amendment.

In a statement, the party clarified that the government postponed the tabling of the amendment at JUI-F's request, confirming that discussions will resume after the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, Dawn reported.

Despite recent political engagements, the JUI-F has maintained its stance against the amendment, labeling it a "disputed" issue within the coalition.

Speculation around Maulana Fazl's support intensified after he attended a multi-party conference on Palestine, hosted by Pakistan's president and prime minister. This event, coupled with meetings with key members of the ruling coalition, led to assumptions that the JUI-F might shift its stance.

However, party insiders swiftly denied these claims, with a spokesperson reiterating that the Maulana had not altered his position. They emphasised that the constitutional amendment remains contentious, and the JUI-F chief would not back it "under the current circumstances," reported Dawn.

The JUI-F has signaled openness to the creation of a separate constitutional court but voiced strong reservations regarding the amendment itself. A senior JUI-F official disclosed that the party had demanded the full draft of the amendment during talks last month, which the government's negotiating team failed to provide.

The official described their concerns as "common sense," noting that no decision could be made without reviewing the document. JUI-F expects the government to present the draft soon and plans to share its own proposal for a constitutional court in response.

Despite the JUI-F's concerns, the government appears ready to move forward. Sources within the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) indicated that separate sessions of the National Assembly and Senate are likely to be held on Friday, October 18, to table the amendment. It is expected to be cleared by both houses of parliament on the same day, Dawn reported.

To secure the two-thirds majority required for passage, the ruling coalition has been attempting to win over Maulana Fazl and other lawmakers linked to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The government hopes to secure votes that would remain valid following a re-interpretation of Article 63A of the Constitution.

Additionally, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and PML-N are reaching out to Balochistan National Party (BNP-M) leader Akhtar Mengal, aiming to gain the backing of two BNP senators. While Mengal resigned from the National Assembly recently, his resignation has not yet been accepted by the NA speaker, leaving his parliamentary status unresolved.

