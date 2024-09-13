Pakistan: JUI-F dismisses govt's suggestion of support for constitutional amendments

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 13 : The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has chosen not to back the government's proposed constitutional amendments regarding Pakistan's judiciary, ARY News reported.

The party has directed its senators to abstain from voting in the Senate unless they have specific approval from their leadership.

Sources indicate that Senator Atta-ur-Rehman, the party's parliamentary leader, sent a policy letter to his fellow senators, including Kamran Murtaza, Maulana Abdul Wasey, Abdul Shakoor Khan, and Ahmed Khan.

The letter emphasised that senators must not vote on any constitutional amendments unless they have written authorisation from the party's leadership.

The JUI-F leadership cautioned that senators who vote without proper authorisation could face disqualification, ARY reported.

JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah has categorically denied any speculation that his party might align with the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government. In a statement reported by ARY News, Hamdullah asserted that the JUI-F will firmly remain in opposition and will not join the government.

He argued that such a move would be politically detrimental to the party, suggesting it could lead to its "political death." Hamdullah stressed that the JUI-F does not need to be part of the government to achieve its objectives and emphasised that the party's focus is on maintaining its independence and credibility.

According to Hamdullah, the current government has lost public trust and is failing to effectively manage affairs. He criticised the administration for its lack of transparency and accused it of failing to restore confidence among the public. The JUI-F leader pointed out that the parliament has "lost" its autonomy and is not operating with the independence it should.

This criticism reflects the party's broader concern about the erosion of parliamentary independence and its commitment to advocating for a legislature free from external influences.

In a recent development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Maulana Fazlur Rehman's residence in Islamabad on August 30, where he expressed a desire to collaborate with the JUI-F once again. Sharif extended an invitation to Rehman to work together, reminiscent of their past political alliances.

However, Maulana Fazlur Rehman responded with a firm stance that his party's position remains unchanged. He indicated that while the government may seek a renewed partnership, the JUI-F's strategy and political direction have not shifted.

Hamdullah reiterated that the JUI-F is committed to pursuing an independent parliamentary agenda and does not see value in aligning with the current government. The party remains focused on "people's politics" and continues to advocate for a parliament free from external control.

This ongoing tension highlights the JUI-F's dedication to maintaining its political stance amidst the evolving landscape of Pakistani politics.

