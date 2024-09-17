Pakistan: Karachi business leaders demand urgent infrastructure overhaul amid deteriorating conditions

Karachi [Pakistan], September 17 : Business leaders in Karachi have urged Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar to address the city's deteriorating infrastructure issues, The Express Tribune reported.

The report stated that the leaders called for an immediate renovation of roads in major markets and the repair of the collapsed sewerage system, which they claim is causing severe traffic congestion and harming local businesses.

They also highlighted poor road conditions and failing sewer systems, which are leading to environmental pollution and discouraging shoppers from visiting markets.

Notably, the recent rains have exacerbated the situation, with many roads and public spaces across the city being washed away. Only 5 per cent of Karachi's roads meet high standards, while the majority are in poor condition.

One businessman stated, "Karachi's citizens are suffering despite paying the highest taxes in the country. The city, which contributes over 65% of national revenue and 95% to the provincial exchequer, remains neglected."

They described commuting in Karachi as a "matter of life and death," with frequent traffic jams causing frustration and prompting commuters to break traffic rules, leading to accidents and worsening the city's traffic issues.

Atiq Mir, Chairman of the All Karachi Tajir Ittehad, has called for a forensic audit of the city's road and sewer systems. He alleged, "More than 50 per cent of development funds are pocketed by political parties in collusion with contractors."

Mir added that Karachi residents are incurring billions in additional fuel costs due to persistent traffic jams. He also criticized the allocation of funds to the Sindh government as a "dead loss" due to widespread corruption and mismanagement, emphasizing the urgent need for accountability to repair and improve the city's infrastructure, reported The Express Tribune.

Asif Gulfam, Chairman of the Alliance of Arambagh Market Association, stressed the importance of a master plan that prioritizes repairing sewerage lines before undertaking road construction.

In a statement, Acting President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Altaf A. Ghaffar, voiced similar concerns. He urgently appealed to Chief Minister Shah and Mayor Akhtar to take prompt and effective action to address the city's deteriorating road infrastructure.

Ghaffar highlighted a growing number of complaints from both the business community and the general public, who feel "mentally tortured" by the city's failing infrastructure. He noted that many roads have become so damaged and waterlogged, especially after this year's monsoon rains, that they are impassable for both vehicles and pedestrians, The Express Tribune reported.

The most affected areas include major shopping centres such as Jodia Bazaar, Mauripur, Kaemari, Bolton Market, and Lee Market, as well as key roads like MA Jinnah Road, Korangi Road, and various sections of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and Liaquatabad.

