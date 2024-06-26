Pakistan: Karachi has been put on high alert over mysterious deaths; toll reaches 22

Karachi [Pakistan], June 26 : The city of Karachi is grappling with a mysterious and concerning trend as the number of unidentified bodies found in various areas of the metropolis has now reached 22, according to a Geo News report on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, five new bodies were discovered, adding to the growing list of unexplained deaths.

According to the Chhipa Welfare Association, a non-profit welfare organization in Pakistan, three of the latest victims appear to be drug addicts, as per Geo News.

Despite efforts by the organization's volunteers, none of the 22 bodies have been identified.

A spokesperson of the Chhipa Welfare Association said in a statement on Tuesday, that volunteers found five more bodies in different areas of Karachi on Tuesday. "Three of them were seemingly drug addicts, however, not a single body was identified so far," the spokesperson added.

According to Geo News, the non-government organisation, that runs a network of ambulances in the metropolis, confirmed that the number of unidentified bodies has reached 22 after today's recoveries.

It added that nearly two dozen of those bodies were still unclaimed as no relatives of the deceased persons came to receive them.

The deaths were attributed to an ongoing heatwave in the port city which affected a vast number of citizens as many of them were admitted to different hospitals due to heatstroke.

An official of another humanitarian organisation in Karachi, Edhi Foundation's Azeem Khan told The News yesterday that most of the deceased were drug addicts who died due to severe heat while being under the influence of drugs after over a dozen unidentified persons were found dead in different areas of Karachi.

Meanwhile, In Karachi a senior citizen was brutally assaulted by a group of drug users after confronting them about openly using drugs outside his residence, ARY News reported.

According to details, the victim attempted to stop the youths from engaging in drug activity in front of his home, which provoked the youths, resulting in severe violence against the elderly man.

This incident highlights the rising issue of drug abuse in Pakistan, particularly the increasing use of Ice, also known as crystal methamphetamine, in recent years.

Crystal meth is a highly addictive and potent stimulant that can have devastating effects on individuals and society as a whole. The usage of ice in Pakistan has been particularly prevalent among the younger generation.

The drug is often seen as a party drug that can enhance energy, alertness, and confidence, making it appealing to young people looking for a quick high. The ease of access to ice, as well as its relatively low cost compared to other drugs, has contributed to its popularity among young Pakistanis.

