Pakistan: Karachi Police recovers two sisters abducted during Eid holidays

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 7 : The Karachi police have recovered two sisters who were allegedly kidnapped from Seaview during the Eid holidays, Dawn reported citing South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Irfan Baloch.

The two sisters aged two and three went missing on April 24. The case under kidnapping was lodged at Darakshan police station on April 26, Dawn reported citing a police spokesperson's statement. The DIG in a tweet confirmed the recovery of two sisters.

The spokesperson said that the police were able to find the girls with the assistance of intelligence and technical police in Hijrat Colony and Korangi's Mehran Town. Police have detained three suspects, including a man, his wife and her sister, Dawn reported citing the statement.

The suspects were being questioned and a probe is being conducted in the matter. South Senior Superintendent of Police Syed Asad Raza said that 21 children went missing at Seaview. Raza added that police have made efforts and handed over the children to their families, as per the news report.

Meanwhile, Kidnappings, forced conversions of Christian, Hindu girls in the Pakist provinces of Sindh and Punjab are increasing unabated, Greek City Times reported.In the eyes of the civilized world, the crime has the sanction of the Mullahs and their followers and that is why there are no protests of civil society or reports of human rights orgsations.

On Human Rights Day in December 2022, a report by Voice of Justice (VoJ) tabulated a hundred cases of abduction, rape and forced conversion to Islam of Christian girls between 2019 and 2022. This report does not mention the cases of Hindu and Sikh girls which are reported almost every month. In Sindh, even the parents of young boys fear their kidnapping for forced conversion, according to Greek City Times.

The report, titled 'Conversion Without Consent', talks about an increase in violence against non-Muslim women while the state remains indifferent and the judicial system denies timely justice in most cases, according to Greek City Times.

According to the report, the highest number of such cases (86 per cent), occurred in Punjab, 11 per cent in Sindh, 2 per cent in Islamabad, 1 per cent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and none in Balochistan.

