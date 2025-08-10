Pakistan: Karachi records 536 traffic deaths in 2025 amid rising public outrage

Karachi [Pakistan], August 10 : The city of Karachi in Pakistan continues to grapple with a deadly traffic situation, as at least 536 people have lost their lives in road accidents across the city so far in 2025, Geo News reported, citing police reports released on Sunday.

Among these, 60 fatalities were linked to accidents involving trucks.

According to Geo News, the city has seen a surge in traffic-related incidents this year, many of which have ended in fatalities and sparked public anger. In several instances, enraged crowds have reacted by setting fire to the vehicles responsible.

A tragic example occurred earlier today on Rashid Minhas Road, where two siblings were fatally run over, triggering a mob to torch at least seven dumper trucks. The victims were identified as 22-year-old Mahnoor and her 14-year-old brother, Ahmed Raza, Geo News reported.

Detailing this year's road accident data, Geo News, citing the police, noted that 25 deaths involved buses, 11 were linked to minibuses, six to coaches, and 48 to trailers. Dumpers were involved in 20 deaths, while 44 were caused by water tankers and six by oil tankers.

In addition, van collisions resulted in 15 deaths, five occurred in jeep-related incidents, and 58 people died in car crashes. Among the total fatalities, 51 were women, Geo News reported.

The rising number of deadly accidents involving heavy vehiclesespecially high-speed dumper truckshas drawn widespread concern, leading authorities to introduce several safety initiatives. However, the ongoing crisis has amplified public demand for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and urgent upgrades to Karachi's road infrastructure to prevent more loss of life.

The earlier mob also blocked the Rashid Minhas Road and the Superhighway near Sohrab Goth following the death of the two siblings. Their father, 48-year-old Shakir, was also injured in the process.

According to Dawn, citing the Karachi Central Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi, the dumper truck hit a motorcycle carrying the family, killing the son and the daughter and injuring the father.

