Pakistan: Karachi sees surge in Chikungunya and Dengue cases

Karachi [Pakistan], September 18 : Health facilities in Karachi have reported an increase in cases of mosquito-borne diseases such as chikungunya and dengue. Experts have warned that the number of such cases is expected to rise further with the arrival of winter, Dawn reported.

They have stressed the importance of vector-control measures to address mosquito breeding grounds and other sources of disease.

Officials from Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) revealed that there has been a noticeable uptick in patients visiting their emergency and outpatient departments (OPDs) with symptoms of chikungunya, dengue, malaria, and viral fever.

Imran Sarwar G Sheikh, the head of the emergency department at CHK, noted, "We are getting a combination of these patients, though the number of patients presenting with signs and symptoms of chikungunya is slightly higher."

On average, about 50 patients with chikungunya and dengue report to the hospital's emergency department daily, reported Dawn.

Sheikh attributed the recent rise in chikungunya cases to stagnant water in local areas following recent rains. He added, "We also receive around a dozen malaria cases and a significant number of viral fever cases daily."

Senior general physician Altaf Hussain Khatri shared that about 80 per cent of his daily patients exhibit symptoms of chikungunya. "Its diagnostic test costs around PKR 4,000, which the majority of patients can't afford. Hence, we make an assessment on the basis of the patient's signs and symptoms as well as their medical history in most cases. We also get their CBC [complete blood count] done, which gives us an idea about the disease pattern and helps us decide treatment," he explained.

Khatri noted that a few patients had tested positive for chikungunya about a month ago when the cases began increasing at his clinic.

Officials from the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre have also acknowledged the rise in mosquito-borne illnesses but were unable to provide specific data, Dawn reported.

Abdul Ghafoor Shoro, a senior general physician in Shirin Jinnah Colony, observed that viral fever cases with flu-like symptoms have increased, followed by suspected cases of chikungunya and dengue.

"The majority of patients don't opt for laboratory tests due to financial reasons. Hence, we can't be hundred percent sure about the viral illness they suffer from. In some cases, it could be Covid," he noted, adding that doctors typically recommend symptomatic treatment, with patients recovering in five to seven days. For some, he mentioned, a CBC test and a chest X-ray are advised.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor