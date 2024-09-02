Pakistan: Karachi Traffic Police collects over PKR Rs 1.2 billion in fines

Karachi [Pakistan], September 2 : Karachi Traffic Police have amassed over PKR Rs 1.2 billion in fines over the last year for various violations, as revealed by recent official data, Dawn News reported.

From July 1, 2023, to July 31, 2024, more than two million citizens were fined, amounting to PKR Rs 1,294,886,450 roughly PKR Rs 3.5 million per day. So far, PKR Rs 1.19 billion of the fines have been paid, with over PKR Rs 100 million still outstanding from more than 114,000 violators.

In 2024 alone, between January and July, nearly one million challans were issued, totaling over PKR Rs 699 million. Although the current Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, has repeatedly emphasised that the traffic police are not a revenue-generating entity, the high volume of fines suggests otherwise.

According to official sources, 30 per cent of the total fines are allocated to the traffic police, with the remaining 70 per cent going to the provincial government. This would entitle the traffic police to approximately PKR Rs 360 million from the PKR Rs 1.2 billion collected, reported Dawn News.

However, DIG-Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema disclosed that the traffic police have not received their rightful share of the fines for the past four to five years. He explained that half of the 30 per cent is intended as cash rewards for officers, while the remainder is for procuring necessary equipment.

Despite the policy directives from IGP Sindh and Karachi Police chief Javed Odho to focus primarily on moving violations, such as wrong-way driving and violations of traffic lights, critics argue that the sheer volume of fines indicates a disregard for these instructions. Cheema mentioned that the number of challans issued has dropped to one-third since Memon resumed office.

District-wise, District East topped the list with fines amounting to over PKR Rs 240 million, followed by District West and Malir with fines exceeding PKR Rs 224 million and PKR Rs 207 million, respectively. Pending fines are highest in District Malir, with over PKR Rs 20.6 million still unpaid.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar criticized the heavy fines, stating that Karachi, which contributes billions in taxes, is being pushed to the brink. He warned that these measures could lead to an increase in suicides and crimes, Dawn reported.

Sattar argued for some relaxation for citizens facing hefty fines. Former Citizen-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) Chief Jameel Yousuf echoed similar concerns, emphasizing that fines should be used to improve the city's traffic conditions.

Yousuf also suggested installing more signage to inform the public about traffic rules and proposed reviving the idea of honorary magistrates from the early 90s to oversee traffic violation cases. However, this proposal was never fully implemented due to demands for government perks by the appointed magistrates.

