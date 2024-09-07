Pakistan: Karachi's Jinnah Road in disarray after heavy rains, highlights municipal inefficiency

Karachi [Pakistan], September 7 : Several days after heavy rains battered Karachi, the city's infrastructure remains in a state of severe neglect, particularly on MA Jinnah Road and its surrounding areas, the Express Tribune reported.

The aftermath of the deluge has left major highways in disarray, with broken roads, open manholes, stagnant sewage, and piles of garbage highlighting significant inefficiencies in municipal management.

The recent rains have highlighted the state of Karachi's infrastructure. MA Jinnah Road, a key artery in the city, is now heavily damaged, with sewage water flooding the streets and roads.

Overflowing gutters and stagnant water can be seen in many parts of the city, causing extensive sanitation problems.

Areas behind MA Jinnah Road, including those near the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), prominent private schools, City Mall, Gul Plaza, and various commercial centres, are facing severe sewage issues, reported the Express Tribune.

Residents and businesses in these locations are struggling with the filth and sludge that cover the streets. The dysfunctional drainage system has turned these areas into waste dumps, creating breeding grounds for diseases and emitting foul odours.

Residents report that the sewage system has been out of order for approximately four months, which has led to frequent accidents as motorcyclists often miss open manholes obscured by pooled water.

The stagnant water has become a significant health hazard, and the area's condition has worsened over time due to the lack of maintenance and effective municipal response.

Residents are calling for immediate action from municipal authorities to initiate clean-up operations and restore the roads to a usable state, as per the report by the Express Tribune.

Previous reports have criticized municipal authorities for their failure to address these long-standing issues, leading to recurring disruptions and infrastructure breakdowns after severe weather events.

