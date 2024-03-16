Pakistan: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Gandapur meets Imran Khan in Adiala jail

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], March 16 : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur met with PTI founder Imran Khan at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail on Saturday, as reported by ARY News.

Sources revealed that the meeting between Gandapur and the former prime minister lasted approximately 30 minutes, during which they discussed the current political landscape of the country.

The meeting took place in the jail's conference room, with Gandapur arriving without any official protocol, as per ARY News.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Gandapur filed a plea in court seeking permission to meet Imran Khan in Adiala Jail for consultations on legal and political matters.

According to ARY News, the plea urged the court to direct the concerned authorities to ensure the privacy of the meeting.

Last Wednesday, Gandapur approached Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, requesting assistance in arranging a meeting with the PTI founder.

Gandapur stated that the prime minister had assured him of facilitating the meeting, even amid heightened security measures at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.

Recently, on March 15, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's interim bail until March 22 in the Jinnah House attack case, as reported by The Nation.

As per details, the ATC judge, Arshad Javed, heard the interim bail pleas in three cases, including the Jinnah House attack.

According to The Nation, the court decided to prolong the interim bail until March 22, instructing Imran Khan's lawyer, Salman Safdar, to present arguments during the next session.

Earlier, the Punjab Home Department banned the meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail due to security concerns. This ban, effective for two weeks, also encompasses media coverage near gate no. 5 of Adiala Jail.

