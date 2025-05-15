Pakistan: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Gandapur says Imran Khan ready for negotiations

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], May 15 : Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has expressed willingness to hold negotiations for the betterment of the country, The Express Tribune reported.

While speaking to reporters in Peshawar, Gandapur said, "Those turning this into an issue of ego are damaging Pakistan. We must rise above personal interests and think in the national interest."

He further said, "Imran Khan has agreed to negotiations and has clearly said he is ready to talk for the betterment of Pakistan."

Gandapur spoke about the legal efforts being made to secure PTI founder Imran Khan's release. He said, "Petitions are underway for Imran Khan's release."

"As the chief executive of a province, I have a court order allowing me to meet him weekly. These meetings are crucial for consultation, especially with the provincial budget approaching," he added.

He highlighted the importance of Khan's input in provincial governance. He said Imran Khan is the head of the party that governs the province, and his vision must be reflected in the policies implemented by the provincial government. He added, "If I am not allowed to meet him, how can I implement that vision?"

Ali Amin Gandapur blamed the current federal leadership for Pakistan's instability. He stated, "Pakistan is going through a phase of serious instability, and the root cause lies with those currently in power."

Negotiations started between the government and the opposition in December last year, with the goal of finding a mutually acceptable solution to Pakistan's economic and political crisis and resolving long-standing contentious issues. However, the process stopped just after three rounds of talks, The Express Tribune reported.

During the third round, PTI presented a charter of demands, terming the proposals a "prerequisite to wider negotiations" on other matters. After seven days, Imran Khan ended the talks, stating that the government could not meet the party's demand to form a judicial commission within a week.

A day after Khan's announcement, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali suggested that talks had merely been placed on hold, The Express Tribune reported. Subsequently, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited PTI to resume talks through a parliamentary committee. However, Imran Khan did not accept his offer, eventually dissolving PTI's negotiation committee and instructing its members to serve as a coordination committee for building a grand opposition alliance.

