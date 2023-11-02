Pakistan: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education department bans men's entry in female schools across province

Kyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], November 2 : The education department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has banned the entry of men in female schools across the province, ARY News reported.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

The development comes as several complaints were filed at the Citizen's Portal against allowing males to enter female schools.

As per the notification issued by the KP director of education, men's entry has been banned in female schools while the schools' authorities have been asked not to invite any male as chief guest to the female education facilities.

Only female chief guests are allowed to attend programs or events at the female schools in KP, the education department said, as per ARY News.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government earlier this year, approved a proposal recommending the appointment of only female teachers at government-run primary education institutes across the province.

The approval came after the months when the provincial cabinet acted on the suggestions made by the KP Elementary and Secondary Education Department this year in January, as per ARY News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor