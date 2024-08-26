Pakistan: Killing of Sindhi leader Jameel Goro sparks mourning and outrage

Karachi [Pakistan], August 26 : The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) has announced ten days of mourning following the killing of its central leader, Jameel Goro Sindhi.

He succumbed to injuries at a trauma centre in Karachi on August 25, days after being attacked by individuals believed to be affiliated with Pakistani state agents in Hyderabad on August 19, according to a statement by the JSFM.

JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro, alongside other central leaders, including Zubair Sindhi, Amar Azadi, Farhan Sindhi, Hafeez Deshi, Mark Sindhu, and Hoshu Sindhi, issued a joint statement condemning the attack.

They likened it to the assassination of Shafi Muhammad Karnani, describing both murders as part of a broader pattern of state-sponsored violence against Sindhi nationalists.

Jameel Goro Sindhi had been a prominent figure in the JSFM, actively participating in protests and rallies addressing critical issues such as the plight of missing persons, forced conversions of Sindhi Hindu girls, the unity of Sindh, and the protection of Karoonjhar Mountain.

His leadership in these activities, particularly during the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances on August 30 last year, had reportedly put him on the radar of state authorities, the JSFM statement said.

The JSFM leaders emphasised that while they are aware of the identities of those responsible for Goro Sindhi's death, they are withholding accusations against specific political parties to avoid jeopardizing national interests. However, they warned that the continued protection of the perpetrators would have serious consequences.

Chairman Sohail Abro has called on all freedom-oriented organizations in Sindh to unite in seeking justice for Jameel Goro Sindhi, urging them to file a murder case in his name, asserting that the Sindhi nation owns its martyrs.

The JSFM remains steadfast in its resolve to honour his memory and continue the struggle for Sindhi rights.

