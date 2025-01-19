Karachi [Pakistan], January 19 : Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) officials in Pakistan are under scrutiny amid allegations of staging a water crisis in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13 D-2, depriving locals of water for prolonged periods, The Express Tribune reported.

Many areas have faced water cutoffs for over a year, with some enduring shortages for up to two years.

Residents are forced to purchase water tankers at exorbitant prices or rely on contaminated underground water. Per The Express Tribune, corrupt water board officials have evaded accountability, while the Sindh government's flawed policies have hindered the initiation of new water supply projects.

Locals, weary of Karachi's 16-year water crisis, warn that unresolved issues could escalate disputes. Block 13 D-2 residents report severe water shortages for the past eight years. Until 2016, they had "trouble-free access to water for a few hours per day." However, at the end of that year, "the water supply suddenly halted," they told The Express Tribune.

Following complaints, Nabil Ahmed, an assistant executive engineer, inspected the pipeline and attributed the damage to iron rust. However, locals allege Ahmed "intentionally destroyed working pipelines to sell illicit connections."

Despite informing higher officials, Ahmed was not held accountable. In 2017, Ahmed oversaw the installation of a second pipeline, which also failed. Residents accuse Ahmed, supported by Executive Engineer Wasif Farooqui, of deliberately damaging pipelines to secure new contracts. This alleged cycle has occurred repeatedly, allowing corrupt officials to demand bribes for water connections, claims The Express Tribune.

The ongoing water crisis exemplifies broader governance failures. Pakistan, expected to be a beacon of progress, instead reflects poor administration and neglect. As authorities shift blame, Karachi residents are left grappling with a crisis showing no signs of resolution.

