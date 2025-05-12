Pakistan labels Hafiz Abdur Rauf, who led state funeral of terrorists, a 'family man'

New Delhi, May 12 Pakistan has tried to debunk the fact that Hafiz Abdur Rauf, who led the funeral of terrorists killed in the recent Operation Sindoor strikes, is a US-designated global terrorist and senior Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader, terming him as "a common family man".

Behind Abdur Rauf, high-ranking Pakistani military officers stood in solemn attendance, and coffins draped in Pakistan's national flag underscored what Indian officials called the state's overt support for terrorism.

At a press briefing in New Delhi, Indian officials shared a photograph of Rauf leading the funeral procession, accompanied by Pakistan Army officers in uniform.

The image has since gone viral, sparking widespread debate and outrage. Rauf, who is the brother of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, is a US Treasury-designated Specially Designated Global Terrorist under OFAC sanctions, with a known history of managing LeT finances and propaganda.

Pakistan's military attempted to downplay the revelation, with the DGISPR describing Rauf as a "common family man" and a "preacher". His national identity card was presented to the media in an effort to portray him as a non-combatant.

However, official documentation -- including Rauf's CNIC number (35202-5400413-9) and birthdate (March 25, 1973) -- matched those listed in the US sanctions.

During a recent media briefing on Operation Sindoor, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri questioned Pakistan's narrative while holding the damning photo, stating, "They claim that only civilians were killed in the strikes on the 7th of May. We have made the point very clearly that all attacks on the morning of 7th May were against carefully selected terrorist infrastructure, terrorist targets?"

The Pakistani military has also tried to confuse the issue by conflating Hafiz Abdur Rauf with Abdul Rauf Azhar, another of Masood Azhar's brothers and a senior Jaish-e-Mohammed commander, who was reportedly eliminated in Operation Sindoor.

They questioned how someone declared dead by India could lead a funeral later the same day. However, the two are separate individuals, both on international watchlists, and both deeply embedded in the terror ecosystem of Pakistan.

Rauf Azhar, JeM's operations chief, was a key planner of the 1999 IC-814 hijacking and played a central role in the 2001 Parliament attack, 2016 Pathankot airbase strike, and 2019 Pulwama bombing.

Meanwhile, the presence of Pakistani top brass at the funeral further reinforced allegations of institutional support for terrorists.

Among those in attendance were Lt Gen Fayyaz Hussain Shah, Corps Commander, IV Corps, Lahore; Maj Gen Rao Imran Sartaj, GOC, 11 Infantry Division; Brig Mohammad Furqan Shabbir, Commander, 15 Hybrid Mechanised Brigade; Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar; and Punjab MLA Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bherth.

According to the US Treasury, Hafiz Abdur Rauf worked directly under LeT chief Hafiz Saeed, managing fundraising and training operations. He has also been a key figure in Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF), a LeT front posing as a charity but used to finance terrorist activities.

Both FIF and Rauf were sanctioned by the US on November 24, 2010, following Indian intelligence inputs post the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The visuals from Muridke -- where the funeral was held -- depict a state ceremony, not a private religious service.

"It is not clear to us, in fact, seeing some of the coverage of the aftereffects of these strikes, including the funerals for the terrorists that were held yesterday. I think a lot of you have seen the reports and the coverage in the media. If only civilians, or if any civilians were killed in these attacks, I wonder what message this picture actually sends to all of you. This is a question that is worth asking," Misri had said while holding a photograph that showed UN-proscribed Pakistani terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba's top Commander Hafiz Abdur Rauf leading the funeral prayers of LeT terrorists killed in Indian airstrikes in Muridke on Wednesday.

The fallout is another example of how Pakistan shields designated terror groups and fosters terrorism.

