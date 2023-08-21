Pakistan: Lahore accountability court extends Parvez Elahi’s physical remand till August 29

Lahore [Pakistan], August 21 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s physical remand has been extended by the Lahore Accountability Court (LAC) till August 29, ARY News reported on Monday.

The remand has been extended in a recent development in a corruption case related to certain development projects.

Authorities from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) brought Chaudhry Parvez Elahi before Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahid Kiyani, who oversaw the corruption case involving the former chief minister of Punjab, according to ARY News.

The attorney for Pervez Elahi, Amjad Pervez, informed the court that despite the Supreme Court's order for the High Court to decide on Pervez Elahi's bail today, the case had not yet been heard. As a result, he asked for the hearing to be postponed.

The court was informed by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi that his legs are swollen and his back is in excruciating discomfort. He asked the court to give him permission to see his own doctor for medical care. Additionally, Amjad Parvez, the defendant's attorney, asked for two meetings with Parvez Elahi's family, which were duly allowed.

He added that medical facilities for treatment are being offered in accordance with the law. According to Amjad Pervez, an order should be made for two visits with Pervez Elahi's family in compliance with the law, reported ARY News.

The court requested a medical report at the subsequent session and extended Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's physical remand until 29 August after hearing the arguments of the attorneys.

