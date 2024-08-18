Pakistan: Lahore court directs federal govt, telecommunication authority to submit response on internet disruptions

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 18 : The Lahore High Court on Saturday directed the federal government and the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) to submit their responses to the recent internet disruptions affecting millions of people in Pakistan, as reported by The News International.

While hearing a petition filed by Noman Sarwar against the nationwide internet "shutdown," Justice Shakil Ahmad announced the reserved verdict on Saturday. He instructed all parties involved to have their representatives appear before the court and submit their responses on August 21.

The judge's decision comes at a time when millions of people in Pakistan continue to face difficulties accessing internet services due to limited connectivity, particularly when using mobile data in certain regions, according to The News International.

The federal government has attributed the issue to the purported testing of an internet firewall aimed at regulating social media. This firewall, equipped with filters, is intended to block unwanted content from reaching a wider audience.

In the petition, the petitioner named the federal government, the PTA, the cabinet secretary, the secretary for information and technology (IT), the secretary of interior, and the Ministry of Human Rights as respondents. The plea stated that the authorities did not provide any reasons for shutting down social media platforms in Pakistan.

The petition demanded the immediate restoration of internet access and the revocation of the federal government's decision to restrict it. The petition reads, "Businesses and every sphere of life are being affected because of the internet's closure. Shutting down the internet is also a violation of fundamental rights."

While reserving the verdict on Friday, Justice Ahmad expressed displeasure over the state lawyer's lack of seriousness and "lack of knowledge" regarding the internet disruptions across the country.

The government's decision to restrict internet access has faced backlash from various sections of society due to its adverse economic effects.

The chairman of the Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan warned that online and electronic-related businesses are now "struggling to maintain operations, and the slowdown is threatening their very survival," according to The News International.

Meanwhile, the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) stated that frequent internet disruptions threaten to obstruct the development of a strong digital infrastructure, which is essential for Pakistan's economic growth. However, Pakistan's federal government has defended its decision to enforce an internet firewall, calling it a cybersecurity measure "that every country in the world takes."

On August 15, Pakistan's Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, said, "Look at the cybersecurity attacks being carried out on the country and the world as well. With the evolution of cybersecurity threats, states need to have a better capability to ensure that the threats are [well] responded to."

