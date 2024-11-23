Pakistan: Lahore High Court directs schools to provide transport services to combat smog

Lahore [Pakistan], November 23 : The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed schools in Punjab to provide pick-and-drop services for students after the winter break to tackle the worsening smog crisis in the region.

Justice Shahid Karim issued the order during a hearing on petitions related to smog prevention measures, ARY News reported.

The court stressed that students must use school-provided transport and warned of strict action, including sealing non-compliant schools, against institutions that fail to adhere to the directive. Justice Karim also barred schools from issuing disclaimers absolving themselves of transportation responsibilities.

Additionally, the judge instructed transport authorities to develop a vehicle fitness policy within 15 days. Under this policy, vehicles will undergo inspections every three months, with fitness certificates issued by the transport department.

A comprehensive database of public and private buses is also to be maintained to ensure compliance, ARY News reported.

Earlier, the Punjab government announced the reopening of parks, zoos, playgrounds, and museums, citing an improvement in air quality. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a notification stating that outdoor activities, including sports events and festivals, could resume across the province.

"In light of the recent improvement in Air Quality Index, all outdoor activities, including public & private parks, zoos, playgrounds, historical places, monuments, museums, joylands, playlands, outdoor sports events, exhibitions and festivals, shall be resumed from 22-11-2024 (Friday) in the whole province till 8:00 pm," the notification read.

The smog crisis has severely impacted public health in Punjab, with over 75,000 people seeking medical treatment for respiratory illnesses in a single day, according to healthcare monitoring authorities. Lahore recorded the highest number of cases, including 5,353 respiratory patients and hundreds suffering from asthma, heart diseases, and strokes.

In response to the crisis, the provincial government declared a health emergency in Lahore and Multan divisions, closing educational institutions and outdoor venues for two weeks, The Express Tribune reported on November 17.

While artificial rain provided some relief, hospitals remain overwhelmed, with over 1.9 million respiratory cases reported in the past month alone. Health department officials assured the public that extensive arrangements, including round-the-clock services and the cancellation of medical staff leave, are in place.

