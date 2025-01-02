Pakistan: Lahore ranked world's most polluted city as air quality hits hazardous levels

Lahore [Pakistan], January 2 : According to the latest Air Quality Index (AQI) rankings from IQAir, Karachi and Lahore are listed among the most polluted cities in the world, based on data from a prominent global air quality monitoring service.

Both Lahore and Karachi are battling severe air pollution, posing a significant threat to public health. Lahore, in particular, has been ranked as the most polluted city in the world, with an AQI of 354, which is considered "Hazardous" for residents.

With a population exceeding 11 million, the city has long struggled with poor air quality, largely due to vehicle emissions, industrial activities, and crop burning, Express Tribune reported.

As a result, many residents have faced aggravated respiratory problems, including asthma and other lung diseases, particularly during the colder months when the smog is most intense. In the past month, 18,86,586 people have fallen ill due to the smog, with 1,29,229 seeking hospital treatment for respiratory issues.

Meanwhile, 61,00,153 individuals have been diagnosed with cardiothoracic conditions. Similarly, more than 69,399 patients have been reported daily with respiratory problems, chest pain, or strokes caused by smog.

According to the report, Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, ranks 13th on the list with an AQI of 164, placing it in the "Unhealthy" category. The city's busy port, heavy traffic, and industrial areas contribute to high pollution levels, threatening both the environment and public health. Despite ongoing efforts to tackle air pollution, Karachi's air quality continues to worsen, posing serious risks to residents, especially those with existing health conditions.

The Climate Action Centre (CAC), a non-governmental environmental organization, has previously linked the smog in Lahore and other cities in Punjab, as well as the recent haze in Karachi, to vehicle emissions. During a press conference at the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday, CAC Director Yasir Hussain explained that emissions from petrol and diesel vehicles are major contributors to pollution in these cities, responsible for 60% of the pollution in Karachi and 80 per cent in Lahore.

At the same time, the measles outbreak during the winter season has raised alarms among health experts. Measles, marked by symptoms like a runny nose, fever, cough, red eyes, and skin rashes, can be fatal for vulnerable children, particularly those who are malnourished, immunocompromised, or not vaccinated.

Doctors have cautioned that the highly contagious disease spreads quickly from one child to another. They emphasized that parents should ensure their children are vaccinated against measles between the ages of nine months and one and a half years to protect them from this infectious illness.

