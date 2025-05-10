Pakistan Launches 'Operation Bunyan Ul Marsoos' After Accusing India of Targeting Military Bases

Pakistan early Saturday, May 10, claimed that Indian missiles and drones targeted its three airbases. Pakistan military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry told a hurriedly called press conference in Islamabad at around 4 am that Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal) and Rafiqui (Shorkot in Jhang district) airbases of Pakistan Air Force were targeted.

"But all assets of the Air Force remain safe," he claimed. India has fired air-to-surface missiles with its jets, he claimed. He added that Pakistan's air defence system intercepted several missiles.

Also Read | Big Breaking: Pakistani Fatah-II Missile Aimed at Delhi Intercepted Over Sirsa; Indian Cities on High Alert.

He said this is a "sinister act of India pushing the region into lethal war and Pakistan will respond to this aggression. India should wait for our response". Chaudhry did not take any questions and ended the presser abruptly.

Today Morning

पाकिस्तान ने ऑपरेशन "बुनयान–उल–मरसूस" चलाकर उधमपुर एयरबेस, पठानकोट एयरफील्ड पर अटैक किया। जम्मू, श्रीनगर एयरबेस पर भी धमाके की आवाजें सुनी गईं। हालांकि भारतीय सेना पाकिस्तान में कई जगह हमले करके मुंहतोड़ जवाब दे रही है। pic.twitter.com/INfG1n0R8I — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 10, 2025

Shortly after accusing India, Pakistan officials said that they had begun their counterattack against India, under the name Operation Bunyan Ul Marsoos, an Arabic phrase meaning ‘wall of lead’. Pakistan said the Pathankot military airfield in Punjab and the Udhampur air force base in Kashmir were among the targets, with loud explosions heard from both. Loud explosions were also heard in Srinagar.

“The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems,” Indian Defence Ministry said.