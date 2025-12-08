Pakistan: Lawmakers rally behind military, accuse PTI of "anti-state narrative"

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 8 : Lawmakers from multiple political parties publicly backed Pakistan's armed forces on Sunday, criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for what they described as attempts to "malign state institutions" and spread an "anti-state narrative", Dawn reported.

The response came a day after PTI objected to a press briefing by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) spokesperson, who referred to incarcerated Imran Khan as a "narcissist" and a "mentally ill person." The spokesperson had warned that the PTI founder was "edging into 'security threat' territory" through repeated rhetoric targeting the military.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on X that Imran's statements were "a deeply irresponsible and dangerous trend that seeks to undermine Pakistan's state institutions, weaken national cohesion, and erode public trust in the armed forces who defend our borders with courage and sacrifice."

"Political differences are part of any democracybut when politics crosses the line into anti-state narrative building, deliberate misinformation, and attacks on the integrity of Pakistan's Armed Forces and its leadership, it threatens the stability, security, and unity of the country," he wrote. Iqbal added that no politician should "weaponise divisive rhetoric for personal gain at the cost of Pakistan's national security."

According to Dawn, MQM-P leadership also rebuked PTI, accusing it of "deviating from a political route and resorting to the politics of the streets to cause instability in the country." MQM-P Chairman Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the PTI "continued its politics of hurling allegations" rather than using proper forums to address them.

Siddiqui questioned whether a coordinated campaign had been launched, "giving way to fears that there might be some foreign elements involved in all of this." He said parties might have different visions, "but whenever the country found itself in crisis, all political parties were seen to be standing together."

He urged "a joint, united struggle against all such attempts."

Balochistan Chief Minister and PPP leader Sarfaraz Bugti also criticised Imran, accusing him of "spreading propaganda against the army and maligning them in line with the agenda of hostile agencies," Dawn reported.

He said the country needed unity with security forces, especially as "two provinces were facing a serious insurgency." Bugti asked why people should "become part of it," adding, "Our state should always be above our politics. Because if there is no state, there will be nothing."

Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi also addressed reporters, calling Imran a "threat to national security" and alleging that PTI had received funding from abroad. He echoed the ISPR's remarks, using the phrase "mental patient", and criticised PTI leadership for media appearances criticising the military.

"You cannot handle jail, and you're threatening national security," he said, alleging that PTI had "targeted monuments to martyrs, GHQ, Corps Commander House. You did what our enemies hoped to achieve."

PTI responded by saying that "Imran always stood firm for his country, its institutions, and the people of Pakistan at every forum." The party claimed Imran "achieved diplomatic, military and narrative advantage" internationally and "strengthened the credibility of national institutions," while accusing the government of labelling dissent as anti-state.

During a press conference on Saturday, PTI interim chairman Gohar Ali Khan said it was "unfortunate for democracy" for a senior officer to use such language against a major political party.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said Imran was not a national security threat and warned authorities "not to drive away the people of Pakistan," arguing that Imran "kept the people united."

Raja said the ISPR briefing was "unfortunate" and insisted the party would not respond to accusations against the PTI founder. "Today we are being told that the country's most popular leader is a national security threat, which is ridiculous," he added.

He cautioned that attempts to "minus Imran Khan" would damage efforts to keep the country's interests united.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor