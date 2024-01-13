Pakistan: LHC dismisses petition against Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers

Lahore [Pakistan], January 13 : The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday dismissed a petition against rejection of an appeal against approval of Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers from NA-130, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

A three-member bench of the high court headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petition against the Appellate Tribunal's decision.

The petition was filed by Pakistan Awami Mahaz Chief Advocate Ishtiaq Chaudhry.

Chaudhry had challenged the acceptance of the nomination papers of Nawaz Sharif on the grounds of his lifetime disqualification from the Supreme Court in the Panama case.

The court observed that the Supreme Court has already given its verdict over the eligibility.

As per the petition, the tribunal dismissed the appeal against Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers in contravention of the facts of the case.

"Nawaz Sharif has been disqualified for life and could not contest the election," the petitioner argued.

"The Supreme Court's decision against disqualification for life was given after approval of Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers and this decision could not apply to Nawaz Sharif's case," the petitioner said.

He pleaded with the court to reject Sharif's nomination papers.

The Pakistan Supreme Court recently ended the lifetime disqualification of lawmakers, recalling its earlier order disbarring politicians from running for office ever.

The decision has come as a major boost for several big names who are aiming to contest the general elections on February 8.

The latest judgement allows PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) chief Jahangir Tareen to run for office as they were disqualified for life, Dawn reported.

The Supreme Court declared that no person can be barred for a lifetime from running in elections if they are disqualified under Article 62 (1)(f), setting aside its landmark judgement in the Samiullah Baloch case.

A seven-member larger bench headed by CJP Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, and Justice Musarrat Hilali conducted the hearings of the case, which were broadcast live on the apex court's website.

The bench announced the verdict with a 6-1 majority as Justice Yahya Afridi disagreed with his fellow judges, backing the apex court's previous judgement.

