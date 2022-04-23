Pakistan logs 82 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Pakistan reported 82 new COVID-19 cases and one death from the pandemic during the past 24 hours, said the country's health ministry on Saturday.

With the addition of new cases, the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 1,527,751, including 3,384 active cases.

Of 19,846 tests conducted in the past 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus, a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent was reported.

With one fatality reported in the past 24 hours, the country's COVID-19 death toll rose to 30,369.

As many as 1,493,998 people have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours while 185 patients are under critical care.Meanwhile, Pakistan's Sindh province continues to be the most affected region in terms of the caseload, with 576,711 infections in total, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 505,904 infections so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

