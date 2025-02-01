Pakistan LoP Omar Ayub says PM Shehbaz Sharif a "servant" with no power

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 1 : Pakistan Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub slammed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calling him a servant with no power, Express Tribune reported.

Speaking to media, Omar Ayub described the PM's role as that of a "servant or a clerk" claiming he holds no real power.

This comes after the talks between PTI and government broke down, with former refusing to participate in further discussions.

According to Express Tribune, Ayub blamed government policies as the primary cause of the inflation. He also stated that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would likely agree to water distribution deals at the expense of Sindh's people.

Earlier, PTI rejected PM Sharif's offer resume talks with the government and to constitute a parliamentary committee to address the current conflict between the two, Geo News reported.

Speaking on Geo News programme Capital Talk, Omar Ayub said: "We reject Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's offer [to resume dialogue]".

Reiterating the party's demand to release PTI's "political prisoners", Ayub said, "Our demands were clear."

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif has expressed willingness to resume talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and offered to constitute a parliamentary committee to address ongoing issues, The Express Tribune reported.

During the federal cabinet meeting, Sharif recalled earlier talks with PTI, which started with the formation of a committee after PTI's offer. He said that Imran Khan-founded party had submitted written demands through National Assembly Speaker, which the government was expected to respond to in writing. However, PTI cancelled the scheduled meeting on January 28.

Shehbaz Sharif stressed that it was logical to respond to the written demands in writing. He recounted that after the elections in 2018, when the opposition entered Parliament with black armbands, Pakistan's then-PM Imran Khan had initiated constituting a parliamentary committee to probe concerns related to election.

