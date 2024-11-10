Pakistan: Mahmood Khan Achakzai criticises state institutions' inaction on violence against citizens

Quetta [Balochistan], November 10 : Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the leader of the Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), raised concerns over the absence of accountability for those responsible for violence against innocent citizens.

Speaking at a peace jirga organised by PkMAP in Loralai on Saturday, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, also the leader of the opposition alliance, condemned the ongoing terror attacks across the country. He criticised the "failure of state institutions" to hold perpetrators accountable and the "inability" of Parliament to address and prevent the rising violence as reported by Dawn.

He described this as an "erosion of people's freedoms under the guise of security." Achakzai emphasised the need for Pakhtun unity and called for a community-led, clear strategy to tackle the challenges facing the region.

He condemned the ongoing violence against coal miners, despite the presence of security forces, and criticised the Pakistan ruling government's superficial response to the deadly bomb blast at Quetta Railway Station, which killed dozens.

He argued that the government's approach failed to address the root causes of terrorism. Frustrated by the military's involvement in politics, Achakzai pointed out that corps commanders and other officials were holding jirgas on political matters, which he deemed a violation of the Constitution's prohibition on military interference in politics.

Achakzai also questioned the effectiveness of intelligence operations, pointing out that security forces often appear "unaware" of major terrorist attacks, some of which target them as well. He drew attention to the increasing targeting of opposition leaders and activists, accusing intelligence agencies of focusing on surveilling government critics instead of addressing real security threats.

Highlighting the peaceful and non-sectarian values of the Pakhtun people, Achakzai stressed that their struggle is not based on ethnic or religious divisions, but is centered around "rightful autonomy over their land and resources."

In his closing remarks, he announced upcoming peace jirgas in Zhob and Quetta, further advocating for unity and self-determination amidst the ongoing unrest. The two-day public peace jirga brought together party leaders, activists, and other stakeholders to discuss the security situation and the challenges faced by Pakhtun communities, Dawn reported.

The jirga was presided over by Nawab Ayaz Khan Jogezai, with the party's Secretary General, Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal, and numerous tribal elders and political leaders from northern Balochistan in attendance. The meeting called for decisive action against those undermining peace and emphasized the need for unity in the face of violence targeting innocent citizens.

