Pakistan: Mahrang Baloch to hold Baloch National Gathering in Gwadar

Quetta [Balochistan], July 6 : Prominent Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch said in a video press statement that the Baloch Yakjehti Committee plans to hold a Baloch National Gathering in Gwadar on July 28.

Mahrang, representing the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, addressed several critical points. She underlined the committee's steadfast opposition against the ongoing Baloch genocide perpetrated by Pakistan.

She also pointed out additional forms of genocide besides direct killings and disappearances, such as deaths resulting from road accidents, illnesses like cancer worsened by the state's negligence, and the continuation of drug-related issues among Baloch youth.

Mahrang said, "The Baloch genocide extends beyond the abduction and killing of Baloch youths. The state is perpetrating new forms of genocide against our people. On one side, the state abducts and kills our youths; on the other, thousands of Baloch perish in road accidents. In places like Dera Ghazi Khan, thousands fall victim to cancer. Throughout Balochistan, the state knowingly allows drug problems to persist, leading to the deaths of many Baloch youths or leaving them physically and mentally disabled."

Mahrang underscored the economic oppression faced by Baloch farmers, labourers, and fishermen. Baloch farmers are trapped in debt while their lands are seized for state projects.

"Baloch labourers and fishermen are exploited, their livelihoods threatened by government policies and actions," Mahrang said.

"The brutality and oppression by the Pakistani state do not end there. In Bolan and Naseerabad, state representatives mistreat Baloch farmers and others. Baloch farmers work their lands year-round, only to find themselves deeply in debt when harvest time arrives. Meanwhile, state representatives' buildings continuously expand and improve, with Baloch farmers always at the receiving end of this oppression," she added.

Mahrang detailed the military's brutal tactics in border regions and urban areas, including curfews, home invasions, and violence against civilians.

She drew parallels to historical atrocities, emphasising the severity of the situation. Mahrang's speech encapsulated the Baloch Yakjehti Committee's mission to raise awareness, unite the Baloch people, and mobilise against state-sponsored atrocities in Balochistan.

