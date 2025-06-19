Pakistan: Mahrang Baloch's sister accuses prison authorities of harassing them during jail visit

Quetta [Pakistan], June 19 : The family of detained Baloch leader Mahrang Baloch has accused prison authorities at Quetta's Hudda Jail of deliberately obstructing legal processes and harassing them during a scheduled visit, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Nadia Baloch said she arrived at the prison on Monday morning to get a power of attorney, already signed, stamped and certified by Mahrang Baloch. She claimed that, despite waiting since 10 am, Superintendent Hameedullah Pechehi delayed the process for hours before ultimately refusing to sign or seal the document.

"When questioned, the superintendent said he couldn't proceed without instructions from the Inspector General of Prisons," Nadia told The Balochistan Post.

She further alleged that the visit turned hostile, with officials subjecting her and other family members to intimidation. "A large police presence surrounded us. They threatened us and even tried to confiscate our phones," she said. "This wasn't just a delay; it was a deliberate attempt to block our access to legal remedies."

Nadia also expressed concern over Mahrang Baloch's treatment inside the jail, claiming that members of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), including Mahrang, are facing harassment and threats. She said, "The jail superintendent is working under pressure from state intelligence agencies. We were warned to stay silent or face consequences."

She rejected recent accusations made against Baloch in a press conference by the Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), calling them false and defamatory. Nadia noted that Baloch intends to file a defamation suit if allowed by law, but authorities are obstructing even this legal step while continuing her mistreatment in custody.

The incident has further inflamed tensions over the continued detention of BYC leaders under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) law. On Tuesday, BYC filed a petition in Pakistan's Supreme Court challenging the legality of these detentions.

As per The Balochistan Post report, the petition has demanded the release of Mahrang Baloch, Bebarg Baloch, and Mama Ghaffar Baloch, labelling their arrests "unconstitutional and politically motivated."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor