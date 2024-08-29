Pakistan: Man arrested for carrying with 47 illegal visas at Karachi Airport

Karachi [Pakistan], August 29 : A passenger was arrested at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi while trying to travel abroad after a large number of illegal visas were found on his mobile phone, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The man, identified as Aliyan Zaman, was about to board a flight to Malaysia when he was detained by immigration officials.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that his phone contained over 47 visas for various countries, including Cyprus, which were allegedly meant for Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals.

The victim identified as Aliyan Zaman, a resident of Attock, had a plan to travel from Malaysia to the United Kingdom (UK) with the assistance of an agent, ARY News reported citing Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sources.

He had already paid Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 4,00,000 to the agent, with a total of PKR 2.8 million agreed upon for the illegal immigration attempt with payments made through both cash and microfinance accounts.

During the investigation, authorities also discovered a Cambodian visa among the documents stored on Zaman's phone.

When Zaman was unable to provide satisfactory explanations regarding the visas, he was transferred to the FIA's Anti-Human Trafficking Circle (HTC) in Karachi for further investigation.

Earlier in June, the Airport Security Forces (ASF) intercepted and apprehended a passenger attempting to smuggle drugs at Karachi airport, as reported by ARY News.

The ASF spokesperson disclosed that a significant quantity of 5.7 kg of hashish was seized from the individual in question.

According to ASF officials, the suspect, identified as Arman and bound for Doha, had ingeniously concealed the drugs within containers, ARY News reported.

