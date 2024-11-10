Pakistan: Man arrested for killing son after falsely reporting kidnapping

Lahore [Pakistan], November 10 : A man in Pakistan's Lahore was arrested for allegedly killing his seven-year-old son. The man staged a kidnapping drama after secretly burying his son, ARY News reported.

Quoting a police official, ARY News reported that the man initially filed an abduction complaint after burying his son, but investigations revealed he was the perpetrator.

Later, the police found the boy's body buried at their Baghnpura home, after which the man confessed to the crime. The motive behind the act has not yet been revealed, as reported by ARY News.

This tragic incident follows another crime in which a man threw acid on his wife over domestic disputes, leaving her severely burned in Sadiqabad, ARY News reported.

Saira's (35) 80 per cent body was said to be burnt in the attack. According to the area police, the victim's husband lost temper and hurled acid on her when she asked him for money to meet the home expenses.

The victim was shifted to a burn unit after initial medical treatment at a local hospital, where she was stated to be in a serious condition.

The victim and her father alleged that the father and mother of her husband and the wife of her brother-in-law threw acid and petrol on her and set her on fire. The woman's father complained that his daughter was struggling for life, however, the police were avoiding to register a case against those involved in the incident.

Pushed to the edge by poverty, a man in Alipur Tehsil in Pakistan's Muzaffargarh District murdered his wife and seven children on April 12, ARY News reported.

Sajjad Khokhar committed the heinous crime in Alipur, the authorities were cited as saying in the report published on Thursday. The police spokesperson stated that the victims of this tragedy were identified as 40-year-old Kausar, along with her children: 8-year-old Ansa, 7-year-old Kanza, 5-year-old Ramsha, 4-year-old Shehnaz, 3-year-old Anas, 2-year-old Subhan, and 4-month-old Manza, as reported by ARY News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor