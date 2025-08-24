Pakistan: Man chops off wife's leg over minor dispute

Sargodha [Pakistan], August 24 : A man has been arrested after an encounter with the Saddar police in Pakistan, over allegedly chopping off his wife's leg over a minor dispute, Dawn reported on Sunday.

According to Dawn, the police have identified the suspect as Mazhar, who critically injured his wife, Iqra Bibi (22), after a domestic dispute.

The police said that the suspect tied his wife and chopped off her leg with a meat cleaver and fled. She was shifted to the Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital by Rescue 1122.

According to Dawn, a manhunt was launched to arrest the suspect after police received information about the incident.

Police claimed that the suspect, along with his accomplices, opened fire on the police party near Sargodha Chak 75 South.

Dawn noted the police, who claimed that he was arrested after getting injured by the firing of his accomplices during a search operation.

A case has been registered against the accused and his absconding accomplices.

Multiple forms of violence against women are prevalent in Pakistan in both private and public spheres, UN Women Pakistan said.

Due to violence against them, the women have limited participation in public life, constrained mobility, low self-esteem, physical harm, and a very small share in leadership roles.

UN Women Pakistan highlighted that gaps in legislation on early marriage, domestic violence in various parts of the country, implementation of anti-rape law need immediate attention of relevant authorities.

The issue of domestic violence is seldom discussed or reported, especially in rural poor households.

The conviction rate in such cases stands at a mere 1-2.5 per cent in Pakistan, UN Women Pakistan highlighted, thereby urging for urgent action.

It noted that barriers to women's access to justice includes procedural hurdles, patriarchal norms, lack of gender-responsive infrastructure, and inadequate conceptual understanding and technical capacity to deal with gender-related crimes and survivors of violence.

