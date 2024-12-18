Pakistan: Man held for confining polio worker in Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], December 18 : A man was arrested from Pakistan's Karachi, for allegedly confining a polio worker in his flat, ARY News reported.

The conflict began when a polio worker entered the building to administer vaccines. The resident, identified as a mobile market trader, and his family refused to comply with the vaccination efforts and allegedly forcibly confined the polio worker to a room within the flat.

The situation escalated when the assistant commissioner arrived at the scene with heavy police presence after the team's complaint.

The resident's family argued that their child was unwell and they would administer the vaccine themselves. The police broke down the door to rescue the worker. Subsequently, the resident was taken into custody and a case has been registered against him. Authorities plan to proceed with arrests based on the charges, as reported by ARY News.

Earlier on September 10, A remote-controlled bomb exploded near a police van in South Waziristan's Wana Rustam Bazar on Monday, injuring 13 people, including six police personnel and seven civilians, Geo News reported.

The attack occurred on Kir Kot Road, a location where police were providing security for an ongoing anti-polio campaign, according to a hospital official who spoke to Geo News.

Police officials confirmed that they reached the site of the explosion promptly after the blast was reported. Rescue teams were quick to arrive and transport the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital Wana. One of the critically injured victims was subsequently transferred to Dera Ismail Khan for advanced medical care.

Medical Superintendent Hamad Mahmood reported that the hospital received both civilians and police officers among the injured. The attack specifically targeted one of two police vehicles assigned to protect polio workers in the area.

The police have closed off the region from the public, and an investigation into the incident is underway to identify and apprehend those responsible, Geo News reported.

