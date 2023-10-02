Pakistan: Man kills himself after shooting two in Karachi 

Karachi [Pakistan], October 2 : A man committed suicide after shooting two others in Shah Latif Town Karachi in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per preliminary information, the two men who sustained bullet injuries have been identified as Habib Ullah and Wahid, and the accused Babar committed suicide by shooting himself.

ARY News reported quoting the Police that more than 32 bullet shells were recovered from the spot of the incident.

Police also revealed that there was a dispute between the landlord and tenant and the accused had moved his family to another place a few days ago.

As per the Pakistan-based media outlet, earlier a firing incident was also reported from Karachi’s Korangi Crossing area, in which some armed suspects opened fire and injured a security guard.

CCTV footage of the incident has emerged showing two armed suspects approaching a security guard – sitting outside a shop – and attempting to snatch the guard’s weapons and mobile phone, and upon resistance, opened fire, leaving the guard injured.

The injured guard is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital, and authorities have assured that they are in contact with him and will take appropriate action.

Law enforcement agencies have launched an extensive investigation into the incident to apprehend the culprits. The security footage is being closely examined to aid in the identification and subsequent arrest of the accused.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor